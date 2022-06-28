EXCLUSIVE: 250 Migrants Cross into Texas Border Town in One Hour

EAGLE PASS, Texas — More than 250 migrants in separate groups were witnessed crossing into the city in the span of an hour Monday night.

The group that appears in the video numbered nearly 100 and was immediately preceded by a group of more than 150 a short distance away, according to Border Patrol agents.

As the large groups crossed at nightfall, authorities in San Antonio, worked to investigate the deaths of 50 migrants who perished after being smuggled in a sealed tractor trailer near the Interstate 35/Loop 410 interchange. Speaking to reporters about the tragedy, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, flying aboard Air Force One, reiterated the Biden Administration’s position concerning the situation at the southwest border.

“The fact of the matter is, the border is closed, which is in part why you see people trying to make this dangerous journey using smuggling networks,” she emphasized.

Breitbart Texas continues observe multiple large groups of migrants entering the United States daily. Migrant apprehension and got-a-way statistics continue to rise to record levels.

A source within CBP tells Breitbart Texas that more than 170,000 migrants along the southwest border have been apprehended thus far in June. Less than a third, according to the source, have been immediately returned to Mexico under the Title 42.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.