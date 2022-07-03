GRAPHIC VIDEO: Migrant Running from Police Killed by Passing Vehicle on Texas Highway near Border

A migrant jumped out of a human smuggler’s vehicle and ran into passing traffic on a highway in South Texas. A passing motorist struck the migrant, killing him instantly.

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper stopped a suspected human smuggling vehicle on U.S. Highway 281 between Falfurrias and Premont, Texas on June 10. DPS officials released police videos showing a migrant jumping out of the vehicle to avoid apprehension. The video shows the migrant running across the northbound lane of the highway. A passing motorist struck the migrant, sending him flying off the roadway.

Texas Department of Public Safety

At the beginning of the vehicle, a Texas DPS trooper is seen taking the driver of the suspected human smuggling vehicle into custody. A short time later, five to six migrants jumped out of the vehicle in an apparent attempt to escape and avoid arrest. At this point, a migrant on the driver’s side of the vehicle jumps out and runs into traffic.

As the vehicle strikes the runner, the alleged smuggler locked in the patrol vehicle is heard uttering a reaction of shock as the vehicle strikes the fleeing migrant.

DPS spokesman Lt. Chris Olivares told Breitbart Texas the driver is facing charges of human smuggling causing death.

Multiple human smuggling events in June resulted in the deaths of nearly 60 migrants.

On June 27, at least 53 migrants died after being locked inside a tractor-trailer in San Antonio, Breitbart Texas reported. A senior law enforcement source on the scene told Breitbart Texas that 46 migrants were declared dead on the scene. Seven others died after being taken to hospitals.

On June 29, at least two migrants died following a police pursuit near La Joya, Texas. The pursuit ended when the driver lost control of the vehicle causing it to roll and eject some of the passengers. Less than 24 hours later, a police pursuit near Encinal, Texas, came to an end when the driver crashed into the rear of an 18-wheeler. The crash led to the deaths of four migrants at the scene. Two other occupants of the vehicle, including the driver, had to be taken to hospitals for critical injuries.

