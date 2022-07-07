Texas GOP 2022 Platform Calls for Vote to Secede from U.S.

The delegates of the Republican Party of Texas voted overwhelmingly to add a plank to the party platform calling for a statewide vote for returning to an independent nation. Texas GOP officials told Breitbart Texas the plank received approximately 80 percent of the delegate votes cast at the June state convention.

The Texas GOP released its party platform on Wednesday despite the convention ending on June 18. Plank 225 of the platform calls for the Texas Legislature to pass legislation to place the issue of Texas independence on the General Election ballot in 2023.

Plank 225 states:

Texas Independence: We urge the Texas Legislature to pass bill in its next session requiring a referendum in the 2023 General Election for the people of Texas to determine whether or not the State of Texas should reassert its status as an independent nation.

The Texas Nationalist Movement (TNM) issued a statement on Wednesday claiming that more than 90 percent of the delegate votes cast at the convention supported a statewide vote on “TEXIT.”

“The TEXIT plank outperformed other core and hot-button Republican issues such as the Convention of the States (78.9%), Border Security and Immigration (85.64%), Prosecution of Election Fraud (83.95%), and Support of the Armed Forces (89.12%),” TNM officials stated. “While the opposition and political establishment continue to push the narrative that TEXIT is a fringe idea pushed by a vocal minority of Texans, they have again been exposed as abject liars or woefully out-of-touch with Texas voters.”

Republican Party of Texas spokesman Jason Wesolek corrected the votes count reported by TNM officials. “The Texas Independence plank, as voted on, was plank 224 and received 80% support from the delegates at the convention.” Due to document reconfiguration after the vote, the plank is now listed as 225.

During the 87th session of the Texas Legislature, State Representative Kyle Biedermann (R-Fredericksburg) authored HB 1359 titled the Texas Independence Referendum Act. The bill was referred to the State Affairs Committee on March 5, 2021. No further action was taken on the bill by the committee, according to Texas Legislature Online records.

Biedermann reacted to the vote by the delegates of the State GOP Convention, saying, “Republican voters have overwhelmingly made their voices heard and want a vote on Texas independence. I knew this when I filed the bill. Unfortunately, most of my colleagues tried to deny it. There’s no denying it now.”

Biedermann did not run for re-election in the 2022 Republican Primary election on March 3. It is not known who will author a Texas Independence bill in the 88th Legislative Session in 2023.