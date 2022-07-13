Three Unconscious Migrants Rescued from Texas Smuggling Incident on Train near Border

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents rescued three migrants who became unconscious from heat exhaustion during a smuggling incident on a train near Uvalde, Texas. The agents saved the lives of all three migrants.

Uvalde Station Border Patrol agents received a call for assistance regarding migrants being smuggled in small compartments on a train. Agents arrived and found three unresponsive migrants hidden in the compartments, according to a tweet from Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens.

Uvalde agents responded to a call for assistance near a train siding.

Subjects were hidden in small train compartments.

3 of them were found unresponsive. EMS quickly arrived, & luckily no one lost their lives.

EMS officials quickly arrived and helped save the lives of the three migrants suffering from heat-related illness.

“Luckily, no one lost their lives,” Owens tweeted. “Do Not put yourself in this situation. Your life is worth more!”

Life-saving rescues of migrants are a regular occurrence in the summer heat in the Del Rio Sector. Late last week, agents saved the life of another migrant suffering heat distress on a ranch near Brackettville, Texas, Breitbart Texas reported.

The agents began providing emergency cooling measures and provided IV fluids to re-hydrate the migrant. Chief Owens did not indicate the nationality of the migrant.

An EMS crew arrived and transported the migrant to a hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Owens tweeted a warning to migrants this week regarding the dangers of being smuggled into the overwhelmed Border Patrol sector during the peak of the West Texas summer heat.

“As we hit the midway mark to this very hot summer, high temperatures have taken their toll,” Owens tweeted. “Many suffer heat-related illness, and unfortunately some perish.”

“With all signs pointing to a continued influx,” Owens added. “Do not make this journey, do not cross illegally, & do not trust a smuggler.”

A report published by U.S. Customs and Border Protection reveals Border Patrol agents rescued a record-setting 14,278 migrants from October 1, 2021, through May 31, 2022. The number of rescues greatly exceeds the total of 12,833 migrant rescues in FY21. Four months remain in the current fiscal year.