Alleged Human Smuggler Charged with Assaulting Border Agent in Arizona

A Phoenix man arrested for allegedly smuggling a group of migrants now faces charges related to an assault on a Border Patrol agent. The man allegedly assaulted the agent after fleeing from an attempted traffic stop.

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents received information about a suspicious vehicle believed to be smuggling seven migrants, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona. The caller told agents the driver of the suspicious vehicle headed north from Naco, Arizona.

Assaulting a #USBP agent is a serious crime. A Phoenix resident was charges following an incident that occurred near Naco, AZ, earlier this month. A conviction for Assaulting a Federal Officer carries a maximum penalty of eight years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine, or both. https://t.co/oxN2ODiAT9 — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) July 21, 2022

Agents responded to the area and observed the silver vehicle driven by a man later identified by agents as Brandon Hall, a 33-year-old Phoenix man. The driver reportedly appeared to stop but nearly struck an approaching Border Patrol agent as he drove away.

Following a short pursuit, Hall stopped the vehicle and fled, along with the migrants, on foot. A search of the area led to Hall’s arrest. The agents also arrested Hall’s passenger, Martina Vega, a 41-year-old woman from Superior, Arizona. and four of the migrants, prosecutors stated.

Hall and Vega face charges for Conspiring to Transport Illegal Aliens while Placing in Jeopardy the Life of Another. If convicted, each could face up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000, or both.

Hall also faces a charge of Assaulting a Federal Officer. If convicted, he could face a sentence of up to eight years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000, or both.