Mexican Human Smuggler Sentenced by U.S. Court for Attempted Prison Escape

A human smuggler from Mexico who is serving an eight-year sentence in a federal prison received an additional two-year prison sentence for having tried to escape.

Juan Fidencio Romo de la Rosa recently went before U.S. District Judge Thad Heartfield at a federal courthouse in Beaumont, Texas, where he received a sentence of two years and three months in prison on the charge of escaping from federal custody. Romo, a 37-year-old Mexican national, pleaded guilty to the charge on December 28, 2021, court documents revealed.

According to information provided to Breitbart Texas by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas, Romo had been serving an eight-year prison sentence for human smuggling and for felon in possession of a firearm. On October 7, 2021, officers at the Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) — a medium security prison, responded to a fence alarm. Guards rushed to the location and found Romo trying to climb out the last perimeter fence of the facility. The guards pointed their firearms at him and were able to get him to surrender. The inmate managed to obtain some gloves and used them to clear an interior fence during his attempted escape.

“Rest assured that those who threaten the safety and security of other inmates, staff, and the surrounding community, by escaping and attempting to escape from federal prison will be caught and will surely not escape justice either,” said U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston. “Their reward instead, will be additional time in federal prison tacked on to their current sentence.”

Luisana Moreno is a contributing writer for Breitbart Texas.