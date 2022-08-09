Weapons, Ladders Seized from Human Smugglers in California Border Mountains

San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents teamed up with the Government of Mexico to disrupt a human smuggling operation and seized weapons and makeshift ladders in the Otay Mountain region.

U.S. Border Patrol agents from the San Diego Sector Foreign Operations Branch teamed up with Mexican national guard and immigration officers to patrol the border in the Otay Mountains east of the Otay Mesa Port of Entry. Using a hand-launched drone, agents observed a group of migrants and armed human smugglers, according to information obtained from San Diego Sector Border Patrol officials.

Border Patrol Agents conducted a bi-national operation w/their GoM counterparts disrupting a smuggling scheme in the Otay Mountains. Agents recovered a loaded rifle mag, 7.62 ammo, & 29 makeshift ladders. This marks 149 bi-national patrols w/GoM, FYTD https://t.co/bftv310aoD pic.twitter.com/EKUDbd0S2K — Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke (@USBPChiefSDC) August 6, 2022

The bi-national law enforcement team moved toward the location of the smuggling activity. Before they could arrive the group fled and made their way back into Mexico, officials stated. In their attempt to escape, the smugglers left several items behind.

When the agents arrived at the location, they discovered a loaded rifle, 75 rounds of 7.62 ammunition, and 29 makeshift ladders. The agents seized the items and transported them to the Joint California Forensic Center to be processed. Officials said intelligence information would be shared with Mexican law enforcement officials.

“Our agents continue to leverage the strong relationships we have forged with our law enforcement partners in Mexico,” San Diego Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke said in a written statement. “Border safety has always been a shared concern, and this is just one example of how our coordinated efforts against a common threat has paid off.”

“This fiscal year, San Diego Sector Border Patrol has conducted over 149 bi-national patrols with GoM and will continue to do so with the goal of dismantling Transnational Criminal Organizations and disrupting bandit activity along our shared borders,” officials stated.