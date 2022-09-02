EXCLUSIVE: Four Migrants Drown During Texas Border Crossing — More Missing

EAGLE PASS, Texas — At least four migrants drowned following a border crossing by a group of 50 on Thursday. The migrants report many others were swept away as they illegally crossed the rain-swelled Rio Grande.

A group of about 50 migrants attempted to cross the swollen river on Thursday. When Border Patrol agents took the migrants into custody on the Texas side, the migrants reported that several companions were swept away by the swift currents, Breitbart Texas reported. It now appears officials recovered the bodies of at least four among the missing.

Eagle Pass Station agents recovered the bodies of three migrants on Thursday afternoon, according to a source not authorized to speak to media. Agents spotted another body on the south side of the river and notified Mexican authorities.

Migrants told the agents they believe many other migrants are still missing. The decedents are reported to be adults, but no further details are available.

Thus far, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials have failed to respond to multiple requests for information on this mass casualty incident.

The 50 migrants crossed the border approximately three miles south of the Camino Real International Bridge, according to the source.

The migrants reportedly said they were chased into the dangerous waters as Mexican immigration officers attempted to stop them from crossing.

Approximately 1,855 migrants crossed the Rio Grande into the Del Rio Sector per day last week, according to a report from Del Rio Sector Executive Officer for Law Enforcement Operations Victor H. Cardenas published by Breitbart on Thursday.

Over the weekend, more than 5,000 migrants were apprehended after illegally crossing the river. This left more than 1,900 in detention on Monday — this exceeds their legal capacity to hold migrants in these facilities.

He added that the current detention rate impacts “our ability to deploy out to the field and gain operational advantages on our nation’s borders.” It also limits the resources available for rescue and recovery assets during a potential mass casualty incident such as migrants being swept away from a group crossing.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.