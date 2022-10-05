Four Migrants Rescued from Swift Currents of Texas Border River

Del Rio Sector Marine Unit agents rescued four migrants struggling to stay afloat while illegally crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico into Texas. The agents used safety equipment to pull the migrants from the swiftly moving river currents.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted a photo of four migrants rescued by Eagle Pass Marine Unit agents this week. The four migrants struggled to keep from drowning in the swiftly moving waters as they attempted to illegally cross the border.

The Marine Unit agents maneuvered their boat into a safe position and deployed rescue devices to keep the migrants from drowning. They quickly pulled them from the water and secured them onboard before taking them to land-based Border Patrol agents for processing.

The chief did not detail the nationality of the migrant group.

Through the end of August, Border Patrol agents along the southwest border with Mexico rescued more than 20,000 migrants in Fiscal Year 22 which began on October 1, 2021. The number of rescues shattered the record-setting number of apprehensions in FY21 when agents carried out 12,833 migrants.

In contrast, the two previous fiscal years (FY20 and FY19) reported 5,071 and 4,920 rescues respectively. Breitbart Texas reports extensively on the efforts of Border Patrol agents to rescue migrants and save lives.