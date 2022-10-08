GRAPHIC: Cartel Gunmen Leave Dismembered Body near Texas Border with Message to Mexican Army

Cartel gunmen captured, murdered, and dismembered one of their rivals and left his remains inside an ice chest next to a posterboard supporting the Mexican military. The gruesome crime scene occurred in Tamaulipas, just a short distance from the Texas-Mexico border.

This week, members of the Gulf Cartel left the dismembered body of a man suspected of being a member of the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas inside and next to an ice chest. The incident took place in a neighborhood in the Mexican border city of Miguel Aleman, Tamaulipas, just south of Roma, Texas. The gunmen left the victim’s torso outside wrapped in a blanket, while the head and limbs were inside a red ice chest.

Next to the body, the gunmen left a posterboard with a message claiming that the Gulf Cartel did not have a conflict with the Mexican Army, but that the conflict was at the hands of the CDN-Los Zetas who they claim were behind the kidnappings and killings of innocent locals.

“The SEDENA (Mexican Army) is to be respected,” the message revealed.

In recent weeks, Miguel Aleman experienced a dramatic rise in violence as gunmen from the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas attempted to move in and take over lucrative drug and human smuggling corridors currently controlled by the Gulf Cartel. The region around Miguel Aleman, a small border city of 27,000 residents, has a long history of being the busiest trafficking corridor for the Gulf Cartel due to the lack of physical barriers. This leaves only the shallow waters of the Rio Grande as the only obstacle for smugglers.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.C. Sanchez” and “C.P. Morales” from Tamaulipas.