Venezuelan Migrants Attack Border Patrol Agents with Flag Pole in Texas

Venezuelan migrants protesting changes in Biden Administration immigration policies attacked El Paso Border Patrol agents with a pole bearing a large flag from their home nation. Another migrant threw a rock at an agent, causing an injury. The agents responded by firing pepper balls to drive the migrants back to the river.

A group of mostly Venezuelan migrants crossed the Rio Grande into El Paso on Monday. Some of the migrants carried large flags in protest of a recent change in Biden administration immigration and border security policies, KVIA ABC7 in El Paso reported. One of the migrants reportedly assaulted at least one Border Patrol agent with the flag pole while another threw a rock which injured an agent. This prompted agents to fire pepper balls at the migrants.

The incident took place at about 12:20 p.m. on Monday when a group of Venezuelan migrants attempted to “illegally enter the United States while protesting along the Rio Grande International Boundary,” U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said in a statement provided to Breitbart Texas.

In addition to the assault with the flag pole, another migrant threw a rock causing injury to an agent, CBP officials added. Following the injury to the agent, other agents responded by using “crowd control measures.”

“These measures included the use of the authorized less-lethal force pepperball launching system,” CBP officials stated. “The crowd then dispersed and returned to Mexico.”

The protest came in response to a change in border policy by the Biden Administration on October 12. The Biden administration quietly issued a policy to return up to 1,000 Venezuelan migrants per day to Mexico under the Title 42 CDC coronavirus protection protocol, Breitbart’s Randy Clark reported.

“According to a source within CBP, the Border Patrol is working with immigration authorities in Mexico to remove the migrants and transport them to the interior of Mexico to preclude a speedy return to the U.S.,” Clark wrote. “The source, not authorized to speak to the media, says the plan will be implemented in several key crossing points along the southwest border.”

El Paso is one of the border crossing locations where the policy went into effect.

Despite the abrupt change in policy, thousands of Venezuelan migrants continue to make the dangerous journey through Central America to Mexico and then to the U.S. border.

Breaking News Source tells me thousands of migrants trying to cross the Guatemalan border heading to the US. President of Guatemala is frustrated w/lack of support from the Biden Admin. Hopping on the phone with the President of Guatemala to discuss more shortly – stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/EgFdhGarEQ — Rep. Tony Gonzales (@RepTonyGonzales) October 17, 2022

City of El Paso officials became overwhelmed with the number of Venezuelan migrants being released by Border Patrol officials onto their streets. This led city leaders (mostly Democrats) to join with Governor Greg Abbott in busing migrants from El Paso to New York City.

The City has chartered 25 buses since August 23 and transported 1,135 to New York City.