Watch: 850 Migrants Cross into Texas Border Town in One Hour

EAGLE PASS, Texas — More than 800 migrants in two evenly split groups crossed the Rio Grande early Wednesday morning. One group almost entirely consisted of Cubans. At the same time and further south of the city, the second group made entry. A third group of 50 crossed within the vicinity and time period as well.

The two large groups were primarily Cuban and Nicaraguan nationals, and some were from Ecuador. Although most were single adults, nearly one quarter of the largest group consisted of family units with small children.

Border Patrol agents sorted the migrants by nationality, family unit status, and sex to better facilitate transportation from the scenes. According to a source within CBP, fewer Venezuelan migrants are crossing in the large groups due to a recent policy change that subjects most of them to immediate expulsion to Mexico under the CDC Title 42. Despite the change, several members of the group interviewed by Breitbart Texas were from Venezuela.

The number and frequency of large migrant group crossings near Eagle Pass have not been impacted by the Biden Administration’s latest effort to return Venezuelans to Mexico. On Tuesday, more than 400 mostly Cubans crossed into Normandy, Texas, only 20 miles from Eagle Pass. According to a source within CBP, the crossings continue unabated and could result in the 2023 Fiscal Year exceeding the record breaking totals from 2021 and 2022.

Most of the migrants apprehended on Wednesday will be transported to a nearby soft-sided detention facility manned by Border Patrol before they are released into the United States to pursue asylum. In the video, several Cubans had a simple message for President Biden: “Accept us.” One told Breitbart the trip to the United States was difficult and lasted longer than 20 days.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.