Authorities Find New Mass Grave Following Cartel Bar Massacre Investigation in Mexico

An ongoing investigation into a mass shooting at a local bar in central Mexico led authorities to a clandestine mass grave where authorities found more than 50 bags of human remains.

So far, authorities in the city of Irapuato, Guanajuato, have found a total of 53 bags containing human remains. The search continues. The current belief by authorities is that the mass grave is used by Cartel Santa Rosa de Lima (CSRL)to bury the remains of their rivals from Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG), Infobae reported.

The mass grave is directly linked to an ongoing investigation into a mass-casualty shooting at a bar on October 15. Breitbart Texas reported that a group of cartel gunmen killed 11 victims, initial reports pointed to 12 victims. The shooting took place in the El Pantano Bar where new information revealed that the gunmen were looking for three individuals tied to the local distribution of methamphetamines, commonly known as crystal. However, once the gunmen began shooting, they tried to kill everyone inside the bar. The gunmen even chased down and killed an innocent woman who tried to run outside and escape.

Authorities recovered numerous bullet casings from the bar that were 9mm and 7.62×39. Investigators linked the weapons to another shooting in the same area just days before. Using surveillance cameras, Guanajuato investigators tracked down the automobiles and a motorcycle that were allegedly used in the shooting.

On October 16, just 11 days after the bar shooting, the Guanajuato Attorney General’s Office announced the arrest of two gunmen who took part in the El Pantano shooting and numerous other attacks throughout the city allegedly on behalf of Cartel Santa Rosa de Lima (CSRL).

The discovery of the mass grave came after neighbors called authorities about seeing a dog carrying what appeared to be a human leg in the area, local newspapers reported. The case is similar to another case in Zacatecas where locals recorded a dog carrying away a severed human head left behind by cartel gunmen, Breitbart Texas reported at the time.

During questioning, the two men confirmed to authorities that the newly discovered mass grave in the north side of Irapuato in the Santa Fe neighborhood was where gunmen from CSRL buried the dismembered remains of their kidnapped rivals. It remains unclear how many mass graves, have yet to be discovered in the region.

According to the Guanajuato Attorney General’s Office, there have been 372 bodies found in mass graves in nine municipalities in recent months. The new human remains in the mass graves make it difficult for authorities to figure out how many victims there are since they have all been mutilated and some dismembered.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “C.P. Mireles” from Tamaulipas.