GRAPHIC-VIDEO: Dog Takes Severed Human Head from Cartel Crime Scene in Mexico

A dog in Mexico became a viral sensation after having been recorded walking away from a crime scene with a severed human head. Cartel gunmen left their victim’s head next to a poster board containing threats — a scene that has become all too common in several parts of Mexico.

The incident took place this week in the town of Monte Escobedo in the Mexican state of Zacatecas when a motorist recorded a dog walking away with a human head.

The video went viral in Mexico at a time when cartel violence continues to spread throughout the country — despite the many assurances from government officials. Several activists called out the video claiming it is the result of a failed government strategy that promotes non-violence against cartel members.

According to local news outlets, gunmen suspected of being part of Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) left the severed head at a local bank ATM just a few yards away from city hall. Law enforcement sources revealed that the crime scene appears to have been left behind by gunmen working for Audias Flores Silva, also known as El Jardinero, and threatening the leaders of a rival organization that is currently wanted by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The state of Zacatecas is plagued by cartel violence as CJNG fights with various other organizations for control of lucrative drug trafficking routes leading to and from Mexico’s pacific coast to border states. In the message, El Jardinero threatens the leaders of a cell from the Sinaloa Cartel.

