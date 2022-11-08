Seven Mexican Soldiers Die in Border State Highway Crash

Mexican authorities are investigating a fatal wreck involving seven soldiers traveling to the northern border. The soldiers were part of a convoy deployed to help curb raging cartel violence in Tamaulipas.

The crash took place early Sunday when a detachment was traveling from a base in Tampico, Tamaulipas, as part of a troop buildup in Matamoros, Reynosa, and Nuevo Laredo.

The lead Humvee slammed into a parked tractor-trailer stopped on the side of a highway. The impact killed seven soldiers and seriously injured an eighth.

The investigation does not show any signs of alcohol or other issues that would have caused the crash. The current theory suggests the soldiers simply were not able to see the hazard in time to react on the dark road.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “Francisco Morales” from Tamaulipas.