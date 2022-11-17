Fentanyl Shipment Busts Spike in Mexican Border State

Mexican authorities are reporting a spike in fentanyl seizures in the border state of Nuevo Leon, a region not typically known to see the narcotic trafficked or distributed.

The first seizure took place on Tuesday evening in western Monterrey during a house raid. Authorities found 12 kilograms of fentanyl in packaged powder form, law enforcement sources revealed to Breitbart Texas. Authorities also arrested a man and a woman at the house who claimed to be renters for the past six months.

In a separate seizure on November 12, agents with Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office obtained a warrant to raid a house in the Santa Fe neighborhood of the city. Federal authorities asked for the help of a tactical team from the state police agency Fuerza Civil. While no arrests were made, authorities did find, 29,000 pills.

On November 5, Monterrey’s Municipal Police arrested three men in the downtown area with 950 doses. According to local news outlets, police saw two men in a Toyota dropping off a bag of 750 pills to a third man. Inside the vehicle, authorities found another 200 pills.

Officials are not disclosing which cartel is involved in the current distribution of fentanyl. However, the timing suggests the Sinaloa Cartel could be a suspect as it gains new turf in the border state. The cartel is known to be a major distributor further west along the U.S.-Mexico Border.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.P. De la Garza” from Nuevo Leon.