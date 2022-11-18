EXCLUSIVE IMAGES: Local Mexican Cops Burglarize Homes for Electronics

Officials in Michoacan are trying to cover up burglaries allegedly carried out by state police officers. Breitbart Texas exclusively obtained video and photographs showing moments when officers can be seen breaking into a house to steal electronics and other items.

The burglaries took place on Thursday afternoon in Zamora, Michoacan. Breitbart Texas was able to confirm with locals that three separate houses were burglarized and when they tried to file police reports, authorities turned them away.

The surveillance video of one of the homes captured the moment when officers with rifles and masks are trying to force open a door.

Once the door is forced open, authorities rush into the house with their weapons in hand, similar to raid tactics.

Moments later, the officers are seen coming out of the house with a TV and other electronics. Neighbors who spoke with Breitbart Texas also claimed that officers stole cash from them.

In another section, officers can be seen destroying the cameras in a house.

The officers are part of the new state police force Guardia Civil (Civil Guard) created by Michoacan Governor Alfredo Ramirez Bedolla. Ramirez Bedolla hails from the ruling Morena Party and publicly claims to have ended government corruption under his watch.

Ramirez Bedolla is the nephew of one of the top leaders of the powerful Carteles Unidos. Adalberto Fructoso (Fruto) Comparan Rodriguez is Ramirez Bedolla’s uncle and is in U.S. custody facing drug trafficking charges.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, Nuevo León, and other areas to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by Jose Luis Lara, a former leading member who helped start the Self-Defense Movement in Michoacán.