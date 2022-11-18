Mexican Judge Releases Cartel-Connected Politician Allegedly Behind Attack on Journalist

A state judge in Tamaulipas ordered the release of a cartel-connected politician accused of being one of the masterminds of attack on a journalist in 2019. The release brought up allegations of political favors on Thursday.

During a hearing on Thursday morning, Judge Dalia Ines Reyes Zuniga ordered the release of Nohemi Estrella, a former state representative and one of the alleged leaders of a Gulf Cartel cell called the Pedro J. Mendez Armed Column. Reyes Zuniga has been linked to other suspicious rulings. In 2017, she ordered the release of a healthcare worker captured on video beating an autistic child.

Juez Dalia Reyes liberó a Andres Reyes trabajador de Casa Hogar San Antonio/Cd Victoria acusado por DIF Tampor maltrato a niño autista pic.twitter.com/FWS4RxLezS — SETH ROJAS MOLINA (@sethrojasmolina) August 21, 2017

Details of the hearing are not readily available, however, according to social media statements made by Estrella’s daughter Lucero, the criminal case was dismissed. The release sparked controversy since Estrella has become allies with Tamaulipas Governor Americo Villarreal.

As Breitbart Texas reported, this week, the Tamaulipas Attorney General’s Office arrested Estrella on charges in connection with a 2019 attack on journalist Nestor Troncoso. In that attack, members of the Pedro J. Mendez Armed Column forcibly undressed Troncoso, beat him, humiliated him, and vandalized his vehicle.

Mexico’s top military officials have described the Column as being involved in extortion, kidnapping, drug trafficking, and human smuggling. Estrella’s father, Octavio Leal Moncada, the alleged founder of the Pedro J. Mendez Column, is currently in state custody facing kidnapping and murder charges. Moncada was also linked to terrorist attacks involving car bombs.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.