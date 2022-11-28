Tijuana Police Warn California ‘Serial Killer’ at Large

Mexican authorities are searching for a “serial killer” from California whom they say is behind at least three murders in Tijuana. Cops claim that after each of the killings, the suspect walked north across the U.S. border.

This week, Baja California Attorney General Ricardo Carpio revealed to Mexican news outlets that his office is searching for a U.S. citizen from California in connection with the murders of three females believed to be tied to sex work. Authorities did not identify the suspect by name, nor did they provide a timeline for the murders. Investigators describe the perpetrator as a “sociopath” and that the homicides are serial in nature.

Prosecutors in Baja California are looking to arrest the suspect for additional charges of femicide, which could call for 20 and 50 years in prison per homicide.

According to La Opinion, the three killings follow a pattern where the suspect would meet on the north side of Tijuana in busy places, invite the targets to dinner or drinks, take them to a hotel, kill them, and dispose of the bodies.

While authorities did not identify the victims, La Opinion spoke with the relatives of one who was killed on February 14, 2022. The 25-year-old victim told her relatives that she would be gone for four hours to go celebrate Valentine’s Day with an American at a motel. Authorities found the victim days later in the trunk of her own vehicle.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “C.P Mireles” from Baja California.