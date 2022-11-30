Cartel Gunmen Kidnap Guards from Mexican Rail Yard near Arizona Border

A large group of cartel gunmen kidnapped two security guards at a rail yard in Mexico, four miles south of the border with Arizona.

The kidnapping took place late last week in the Ferromex rail yard in Nogales, Sonora. According to InfoNogales, gunmen in black SUVs rolled into the yard and quickly overpowered the two security guards.

The gunmen kidnapped the guards and stole a white Nissan SUV. Hours later, the gunmen released the disarmed security guards in the parking lot of a restaurant. The victims were originally carrying two .380 pistols and a pistol caliber carbine.

The rail yard sits approximately four miles south of the border with Arizona. Nogales is one of the main border hubs controlled by the Sinaloa Cartel. While Nogales is considered a safer city in comparison to other parts of Sonora, the region is still controlled by criminal organizations. This week, authorities in Nogales found the body of a man wrapped in a blanket, InfoNogales reported.

Sonora is valuable for the cartel since it has coastal areas and a land border to the north — ideal geographic features for smuggling.

According to government statistics from October 2021 to October 2022, Sonora counted 1,432 murders, Radar Sonora reported.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “E.F. Robles” from Jalisco.