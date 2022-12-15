1.5 Tons of Liquid Meth Seized at Texas Immigration Checkpoint 80 Miles from Border

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents seized more than 3,000 pounds of liquid methamphetamine at an interior immigration checkpoint located 80 miles from the border. The seizure of the nearly $100 million in narcotics represents the third largest such in U.S. Border Patrol history, officials stated.

Falfurrias Station agents assigned to the U.S. Highway 281 immigration checkpoint in Brooks County, Texas, observed a tractor-trailer approaching for inspection on December 8. The primary screening agent referred the driver to a secondary inspection area.

During a search of the trailer, agents discovered 1,440 general household cleaning bottles filled with liquid methamphetamine, according to information obtained from Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol officials.

The 1,440 bottles of liquid meth weighed more than 3,000 pounds, officials reported. The seizure is reported to be the third-largest liquid methamphetamine seizure in U.S. Border Patrol history.

Officials estimate the value of the drug load at nearly $100 million.

“RGV Sector agents work diligently every day to interdict vehicles being used in human and drug smuggling events. This historical seizure is a prime example of our Agents’ efforts to continuously impact and degrade Transnational Criminal Organizations (TCO) exploiting the Rio Grande Valley. I am extremely proud of our Border Patrol Agents and how the interdiction kept these dangerous narcotics out of our communities,” RGV Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez said in a written statement.

In a separate incident, Brownsville and Fort Brown Station agents arrested a drug smuggler with 73 grams of cocaine packaged in candy wrappers.

Earlier this month, RGV agents made another historic drug seizure in Robstown, Texas, when they discovered 25 pounds of liquid fentanyl hidden in the gas tank of a truck, Breitbart Texas reported. Chief Chavez reported the seizure to be the largest seizure of liquid fentanyl in U.S. history.

The quantity of fentanyl is reported to be sufficient to kill nearly 5.7 million people and had an estimated street value of $1.8 million.