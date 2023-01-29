300 Migrants Rescued from Overloaded Sailing Vessel near Haitian Coast

U.S. Coast Guardsmen rescued nearly 300 migrants attempting to flee Haiti on a sailing vessel. Photos show the migrants packed on the deck of the overloaded boat.

U.S. Coast Guard Southeast officials tweeted photos of the rescue at sea of nearly 300 people who were packed onto the deck of an overloaded sailing vessel. Officials report the crews of Coast Guard Cutters Valiant, Flores, and Dependable stopped the vessel approximately 20 miles northwest of Mole St. Nicholas, Haiti, on January 26.

#Breaking @USCG Cutters Valiant, Flores, Dependable crews stopped an unsafe, overloaded vessel w/just under 300 ppl aboard, Sat. about 20 mi. NW, Mole St. Nicholas, Haiti. Taking to the sea may make you ineligible for the new parole programs. #DontTakeToTheSea @USEmbassyHaiti pic.twitter.com/zS6NcLA1Tt — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) January 27, 2023

Other DHS agencies including Homeland Security Taskforce — Southeast, CBP Air and Marine Operations, U.S. Border Patrol assisted the Coast Guard in preventing the possible loss of life had the vessel continued into the open seas.

A few days earlier, Coast Guard officials interdicted another overloaded sail freighter off the coast of the Bahamas, Breitbart Texas reported. In this case, the Coast Guard found nearly 400 migrants on the deck of the sailing vessel.

The Coast Guard discovered the overloaded vessel after rescuing a person who reportedly fell overboard due to the overcrowded conditions.

In the past week, Coast Guard Southeast crews working the Florida Straits, the Winward and Mona Passes stopped more than 1,000 migrants from making their way to the Florida Coast.

20 Cuban migrants (16 adult males, 4 adult females) were taken into #BorderPatrol custody after making landfall on a rustic vessel in the Marquesas Keys, uninhabited islands west of #KeyWest. The migrants were stranded & rescued by @USCGSoutheast partners.#cuba #florida #uscg pic.twitter.com/235oRuoU78 — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) January 28, 2023

A “rustic vessel” with 20 Cuban migrants on board managed to make landfall in the Marquesas Keys just west of Key West. Miami Sector Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar tweeted a photo of the dangerously overloaded vessel after it beached in Florida.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.