Migrants Caught Sneaking Across Border via El Paso Drainage Tunnels

El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of migrants attempting to sneak into Texas via dangerous storm drain tunnels.

El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Peter Jaquez tweeted photos of the apprehension of a group of migrants attempting to sneak into Texas via the city’s storm drain tunnels.

Shout out to #ElPaso Station’s Confined Space Entry Team (CSET) who interdicted over 30 migrants attempting to evade detection by utilizing the dangerous El Paso storm drain tunnels. CSET agents are deployed regularly to interdict this commonly used method. @cbp pic.twitter.com/2OcHQBtWKJ — Peter Jaquez (@USBPChiefEPT) February 7, 2023

Agents from the El Paso Station’s Confined Space Entry Team discovered a group of 30 migrants in the drainage tunnels. The agents apprehended the migrants and took them to the station for processing.

Chief Jaquez did not report the nationality of the migrants.

Elsewhere in the sector, El Paso agents interdicted 21 different smuggling schemes. This led to the arrest of 28 human smugglers.

#ElPaso Sector agents disrupt weekend operations for human smuggling organizations, intercepting numerous schemes. A total of 21 smuggling events were thwarted, 28 smugglers were apprehended & 154 smuggled migrants were located attempting to gain furtherance into the #US. @CBP pic.twitter.com/g47koI0TC9 — Peter Jaquez (@USBPChiefEPT) February 6, 2023

Agents found 154 migrants in these incidents. Those include people hiding in the back of pickup trucks and being locked in the trunks of sedans.

Multiple human smuggling events led #SantaTeresa Station agents to a mobile home park where a stash house was identified with 19 smuggled migrants located inside. The two Venezuelan smuggling drivers were intercepted and charged for the smuggling scheme under 8 USC 1324. @CBP pic.twitter.com/VYit6sMGfD — Peter Jaquez (@USBPChiefEPT) February 1, 2023

Santa Teresa Station agents in New Mexico also apprehended a group of 19 migrants packed inside a mobile home stash house. The agents arrested two Venezuelan migrants for smuggling and charged them under 8 USC 1324, Jaquez tweeted.