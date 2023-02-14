EXCLUSIVE: Border Patrol Agent Shoots at Human Smuggler After Assault in Texas

EAGLE PASS, Texas — A Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agent reportedly shot at a suspected human smuggler after the smuggler attempted to strike the agent with the vehicle. The incident took place along the Texas border with Mexico near Eagle Pass.

A source operating under the umbrella of U.S. Customs and Border Protection told Breitbart Texas that a suspected human smuggler attempted to back his vehicle into a Del Rio Sector agent on late Monday night. The smuggler then attempted to flee from the agent.

The Border Patrol agent then shot at the suspect to stop the assault, according to the source. It is not clear how many shots were fired. EMS personnel transported an unidentified injured person from the vehicle to an area hospital. The injuries are reportedly not related to the shooting. The driver was not the injured party.

The shooting took place on the north side of the border town of Eagle Pass on Thompson Ranch Road.

The FBI is now the lead investigating agency in this agent-involved shooting incident. The driver is reportedly being charged under 18 USC 111 for assaulting a federal officer.

Breitbart Texas reached out to Border Patrol officials for additional information on the shooting incident. An immediate response was not available.

Two hours later, in the same area, a migrant woman fell from a train. The train rolled over her leg and severed it from her body. Local police and rescue workers responded to the scene.

An air ambulance transported the injured woman to San Antonio. Her name, nationality, and medical condition are unknown at this time.

Just over a month ago, officials rescued 12 migrants from a train loaded with Corona beer in this same area along Thompson Road, Breitbart Texas reported. One of these migrants also had to be transported by air to a San Antonio hospital for severe dehydration.

Agents responded to the rail yard and found nine migrants in a dehydrated state after being locked inside the rail car for an undetermined amount of time, Del Rio Sector officials told Breitbart. Agents identified the migrants as citizens of Mexico and Guatemala.

