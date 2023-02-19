Chaos Erupts in Texas Capital: Busy Intersection Taken Over, Cops Attacked

Austin police are investigating what they called “street racing incidents.” The incidents involved crowds taking over major intersections as drivers participated in “drifting” demonstrations. When police arrived, the crowd attacked the vehicles.

Multiple videos show the chaos that erupted in a major intersection in downtown Austin on Saturday night. Some of the videos show the crowds turning on police as they arrived to clear the streets.

In one video, fireworks appear to be fired at one of the police cars.

A nearby resident, Brian Hillsman, told KXAN News he saw 40-50 vehicles take over the streets with people hanging out of the windows.

Police in Austin Texas basically surrendered to rioters this weekend. pic.twitter.com/LJsdvfO6fP — Kenny Webster (@KennethRWebster) February 19, 2023

“People were here with professional cameras. It was planned,” he told the reporter. He said it took 30-40 minutes for police to arrive through the crowded streets.

Chaos at Barton Springs and Lamar in #Austin. Rioters after a bunch of drifting push back police and throw fireworks at them @KXAN_News pic.twitter.com/FVMlK2S3eH — Aaron Crews (@aaroncrews) February 19, 2023

The dangerous scene developed before police could arrive in one intersection near downtown and the Interstate 35 freeway exchange.

“When the cops did finally show up, it took a while for them to have any sort of presence,” Hillsman stated. “It was unreal.”

Mayhem in South Austin. Drifting, fireworks, and a riot – oh my… pic.twitter.com/PGZJXkYS2k — @amuse (@amuse) February 19, 2023

Austin police say they are investigating the incidents.