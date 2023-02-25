EXCLUSIVE: Suspected Female Human Smuggler Shot by Border Agent in Texas, Say Cops

EAGLE PASS, Texas — Police in Texas say a Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agent shot a woman near the state’s border with Mexico. The shooting of the suspected human smuggler happened after the woman allegedly attempted to strike the agent with her vehicle.

Breitbart Texas was on the scene of what is reported to be a Border Patrol agent-involved shooting in Maverick County, Texas. The incident happened at about 8 a.m. Saturday morning near the Maverick County Airport on U.S. Highway 277. An Eagle Pass North Station agent initiated a traffic stop on a suspected human smuggler, according to a law enforcement source, not authorized to speak to the media.

As the agent engaged the woman, she allegedly attempted to strike the agent with her vehicle. The agent fired his sidearm to attempt to stop the threat, officials stated.

Police say the agent’s shots struck the suspected human smuggler twice. The female was taken to a local hospital where she awaits transfer to a San Antonio medical facility.

Following the shooting, agents took seven migrants who were allegedly being smuggled by the driver into custody.

Police say the agent was not injured in the alleged attempted assault with the vehicle.

At this time, police have not released any identification or demographic information about the suspect. Her condition is also not known at this time.

It is unknown at press time if any additional suspects are involved. The incident is being investigated by the Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Breitbart Texas reached out to Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials for additional information about the shooting. An immediate response was not available.

This is the second agent-involved shooting involving a suspected human smuggler by Eagle Pass North Station agents in less than two weeks.

On February 14, another Eagle Pass North Station agent fired to stop an alleged human smuggler after the driver reportedly attempted to strike the agent with his vehicle, Breitbart Texas reported.

That agent also fired his weapon to stop the threat. While the driver sustained an injury requiring medical attention, the injury was reportedly not related to the agent’s shots.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.