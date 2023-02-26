Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a pair of armed human smugglers during the past week near the border in Arizona. The alleged smugglers had pistols and a shotgun in their possession. Agents also found two fugitives in possession of a firearm.

Tucson Station agents arrested an armed human smuggler as he attempted to move his load of 10 migrants into the U.S. interior on Friday night. The agents stopped the driver near Arivaca, Arizona, as he noticed the driver pulling off the road, according to a tweet from Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin.

The agents found ten migrants attempting to hide in the SUV. During a search of the vehicle, the agents found a Glock pistol under the driver’s seat, Modlin stated.

Wilcox Station agents encountered another armed human smuggler a few days earlier. Agents assigned to the State Route 80 checkpoint referred a driver to a secondary inspection area. During the search, the agents found three migrants being smuggled.

During a search of the vehicle, agents found a pump shotgun. Agents also identified the alleged smuggler as a previously convicted felon. Officials report the smuggler is also reported to be a convicted felon. He now faces charges for smuggling and felon in possession of a firearm, Modlin tweeted.

On February 22, Modlin also tweeted photos from another dangerous checkpoint encounter. Tucson Station agents assigned to the SR-86 checkpoint observed a red Cadillac approaching for inspection.

A records check uncovered felony extraditable warrants and a K-9 alerted to the possible presence of drugs. During a search of the red sedan, agents found a loaded handgun. The agents took custody of the two fugitives.

