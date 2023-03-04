VIDEO: Gulf Cartel Gunmen Take Bodies After Mexican Border City Shootout

A group of Gulf Cartel gunmen clashed with a group of rivals in the border city of Matamoros, Tamaulipas. Following the shootout, gunmen were seen taking the bodies of some of the dead. The intensity of the shootout and the expectation of future violence led government officials to cancel school activities for the rest of the day.

The clashes took place on Friday afternoon between rival groups of gunmen that chased each other across the city. The chase ends in the downtown area. The violence points to renewed infighting within the Matamoros faction of the Gulf Cartel.

A video recorded in the aftermath of the shooting and leaked on social media captured the moment when a group of Gulf Cartel gunmen take an apparent kidnapping victim and the bodies of several fallen gunmen.

While the Tamaulipas government has released few details about the clashes, the state education agency was quick to order the shutting down of classes for the remainder of the day in expectation of future violence.

In one of the clashes, gunmen in a black SUV were chasing another group of gunmen in a white pickup. The chase ended when the white pickup crashed with an innocent motorist. The gunmen appear to have exchanged gunfire almost immediately, an innocent bystander was shot and killed during the exchange.

As Breitbart Texas has reported, due to widespread corruption within the city of Matamoros, the Gulf Cartel has been able to establish operational control and even uses city officials to collect extortions from local businesses.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and their original Spanish. This article was written by “Francisco Morales”, “J.A. Espinoza” and “J.C. Sanchez” from Tamaulipas.