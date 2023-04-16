GRAPHIC VIDEO: Cartel Gunmen Kill Child, 6 Others at Waterpark in Mexico

A group of cartel gunmen stormed a waterpark in central Mexico and began shooting. The gunmen killed seven victims including a seven-year-old girl. The murder comes at a time when the state of Guanajuato continues to be a hotspot for cartel violence.

The mass killing took place on Saturday at approximately 4:30 p.m. when a group of cartel gunmen stormed a local waterpark called La Palma in the town of Cortazar, Guanajuato. The gunmen began shooting indiscriminately leaving seven people dead. One of the patrons at the place used his cell phone to record a short video where women and children could be seen running away from the gunfire. After the shooting, the gunmen stole the surveillance cameras and the security monitor inside the waterpark before escaping.

Cartel Chronicles

In the aftermath of the attack, the municipal government issued a prepared statement confirming the murder of three men, three women, and a seven-year-old girl.

#masacre #Cortazar El grupo armado del CDG se llevó a dos empleados de seguridad y una pequeña reportada desaparecida, sicarios ingresaron a la oficina y se llevaron cámaras de seguridad y computadora a la que estaban conectadas, iban por un operador del cjng @IldefonsoOrtiz pic.twitter.com/Q3eCSDomyw — Unidad de Inteligencia Ciudadana (@UnidaddeInteli5) April 16, 2023

While authorities have not released a motive for the mass shooting, the state of Guanajuato continues to see uncontrolled cartel violence as factions tied to Cartel Jalisco New Generation and a local crime group called Cartel Santa Rosa De Lima fight over the local distribution of drugs as well as the control over the underground theft of fuel.

As Breitbart Texas reported, cartel gunmen in Guanajuato began killing innocent, random victims during their attacks and have issued warnings that they would kill more innocents who visit businesses tied to their rivals. Those attacks have taken place in bars and nightclubs. A motive for the attack at the waterpark has not been revealed.

