EXCLUSIVE: DPS Video Captures Eco Devastation as Thousands of Migrants Cross Border to Texas

A video shot by the Texas Department of Public Safety shows the ecological disaster created by the more than 24,000 migrants who crossed the border near Brownsville in just over two weeks. The video shows the trash and waste left behind by the mostly Venezuelan migrants crossing from Matamoros, Tamaulipas, to Brownsville.

DPS spokesman Lt. Chris Olivarez provided a video to Breitbart Texas that he shot while walking along the northern bank of the Rio Grande on Friday. The video captures the images of what is left behind for taxpayers to clean up and remove.

Olivarez shot the video on Friday as he walked through the tons of clothing, paperwork, and other garbage dumped by the more than 24,000 Venezuelan migrants who crossed from Mexico to the Brownsville area.

The video is reminiscent of a video shot last April by Breitbart Texas’ Randy Clark where tens of thousands of migrants crossed from Piedras Negras, Coahuila, into the Eagle Pass, Texas, area.

The more than 24,000 Venezuelan migrants crossed into Texas during the past two weeks ahead of the expected May 11 end of the Title 42 coronavirus protection protocol put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2020. DHS estimates that as many as 18,000 migrants per day could cross the southwest border with Mexico.

In response to April’s migrant surge in the Rio Grande Valley Sector, Texas deployed a contingent of DPS troopers and National Guard resources to Brownsville, Breitbart Texas reported.

“We are mobilizing additional State Troopers and National Guard to Brownsville to deter illegal entries between the ports of entry,” Olivarez told Breitbart. He added the units will deploy razor-wire barriers to help prevent the crossings. “The goal is to redirect those who are crossing the Rio Grande to the port of entry,” he explained.

“There are thousands waiting to cross,” the DPS spokesman stated.

The Rio Grande Valley Sector reported the apprehension of only 17,958 migrants who crossed the border from Mexico between ports of entry in March, according to the monthly CBP Nationwide Encounters report. The apprehension of nearly 21,000 Venezuelan migrants during a 12-day period indicates the April apprehension numbers will be significantly higher.

