Eight Bodies Found During Search for Missing Locals in Cancun

Authorities in Mexico discovered eight bodies as they carried out a search in various locations throughout the city of Cancun for locals previously reported kidnapped or missing. The discovery and subsequent searches come at a time when the tourist hotspot is experiencing a dramatic rise in violence as rival criminal organizations fight for control of the lucrative local drug and sex trade.

This week, the Quintana Roo Attorney General’s Office reported that they continued a series of search efforts over the weekend as they try to address a rising number of cases of forced disappearances, kidnappings, and missing persons. The search is part of an ongoing effort that has taken place in the span of several weeks.

Authorities found 8 bodies last week around Cancun. Quintana Roo Attorney General Oscar Montes de Oca revealed to local news outlets that searchers found five of the bodies in an abandoned construction site. The bodies had been dumped during the past 15 to 30 days. Three of the victims have been identified as individuals previously reported missing.

In a separate location on the outskirts of Cancun, authorities found the remains of three others in an area about ten miles away from the tourist area and near the international airport, the AG’s Office added.

The search efforts come at a time when rival criminal organizations continue to fight for control of the Caribbean resort cities including Cancun, Playa del Carmen, the Mayan Riviera, Cozumel, and others. Despite the increasing violence, Cancun continues to be one of Mexico’s top tourist destinations.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and their original Spanish. This article was written by “C.P. Mireles” from Tamaulipas.