Authorities Find 26 Bodies in 10 Gravesites in Mexican Coastal State

Authorities in the Mexican coastal state of Colima announced the discovery of ten mass graves filled with 26 bodies. The discovery comes at a time when even tourist destinations are experiencing a wave of kidnappings and disappearances as drug cartels continue to wage fierce territorial disputes throughout Mexico.

The Colima Attorney General’s Office announced in recent days, the discovery of the bodies during a series of searches around the town of Tecoman. According to information from the National Search Commission, since 2018 there have been more than 206 clandestine gravesites discovered in Tecoman, making the town the place with the most graves of its kind in the nation.

The state of Colima is home to the beach resort area of Manzanillo and had been mostly peaceful. However, since the state is sandwiched between Jalisco and Michoacan. The rural areas in Colima have seen their share of violence as Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) and the various cells of the Familia Michoacana fight for control of lucrative sea routes into the country where cocaine is moved via speed boats, as well as drug production areas in the mountains.

As Breitbart Texas reported, authorities in Mexico have been finding gravesites in once-peaceful areas and tourist hotspots such as Cancun. In recent days, authorities found a total of eight bodies. Several of the bodies were found in an abandoned construction area and some others in a rural area near the airport.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and their original Spanish. This article was written by “E.F. Robles” from Jalisco.