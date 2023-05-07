Gulf Cartel Continues Turf War Despite Mexican Government’s Claims of Regional Safety

In the Mexican border cities of Reynosa and Matamoros, locals are locking themselves in their homes as soon as the sun goes down due to an ongoing war between rival factions of the Gulf Cartel. The renewed fighting led to more than a week of fighting in several parts of the state of Tamaulipas despite an intense effort by state and federal authorities to deny the violence and minimize what they can’t hide.

As Breitbart Texas reported, the violence escalated over the past ten days as the Metros (Reynosa) faction of the Gulf Cartel and the Escorpiones (Matamoros) faction went to war. The violence further increased when the Old School Zetas from San Fernando who were allied with the Escorpiones switched sides and sided with the Reynosa faction. Military forces and law enforcement played a minimal role in stopping the violence as gunmen continued to operate along highways in large convoys of armored vehicles.

El Grupo Escorpión ostenta su poderío con armamento y vehículos blindados en #Tamaulipas. Mientras el @gobtam y el secretario “El Sope” dicen que está en calma. pic.twitter.com/gyRfzhQh2W — ElGuzman (@FuriaNegra77) May 2, 2023

During the days of fighting that followed, several armored vehicles with the letters CJNG were abandoned in places where cartel forces had clashed. In August 2022, Breitbart Texas reported exclusively on a series of attacks by Mexico’s Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) in the town of Jimenez. The criminal organization made its way into Tamaulipas from the state of San Luis Potosi where they currently operate.

Desde temprano se están reportando enfrentamientos debajo del puente internacional #Pharr sin que se intervenga. Van tres balaceras este jueves 4 de Mayo. Los enfrentamientos son entre la gente de #Reynosa contra la de #RioBravo al parecer. QTR 2020 #reynosafollow pic.twitter.com/oH3BrNM4Xr — ElGuzman (@FuriaNegra77) May 5, 2023

During the week, Tamaulipas Governor Americo Villarreal and his staff claimed there was no proof that cartels from other states had entered the state and were helping one side or the other. They claimed that one of the factions was trying to make others believe that they had the support of CJNG and had used white paint to put the letters on some vehicles, while the real CJNG used professional decals.

Este video fue grabado este jueves 4 de mayo del enfrentamiento a las 10:30 pm debajo del puente Internacional #Reynosa – #Pharr desde la @AduanasMx por trabajadores que se resguardaban de las balas.#reynosafollow pic.twitter.com/ufJ2c4MYn5 — ElGuzman (@FuriaNegra77) May 5, 2023

Government officials claimed that Tamaulipas is safe and that reports of cartel violence are simply an attempt by a previous administration to attack the current governor.

SICARIOS DETIENEN TRÁFICO EN CARRETERA PARA REMATAR CONTRARIOS ENTRE EL SORGO. 6 de mayo 2023 El huevos tibios del @Dr_AVillarreal nos pico los ojos cuando fue a Matamoros. Hicieron circo con la llegada de 700 soldados entre ellos fuerzas especiales. Pero. Hoy siguen los… pic.twitter.com/JdIACmisIE — Tamaulipas Código Rojo (@TamCodigoRojo) May 6, 2023

Despite those claims, social media posters continue to share videos and photographs showing convoys of gunmen operating with impunity throughout the state.

Aterran y paralizan frontera de Tamaulipas quinto día consecutivo de narcoguerra entre facciones rivales del CDG y aliados.

En Reynosa, obreros, alumnos, comerciantes, transportistas, etc, vieron alteradas actividades cotidianas por balaceras en la ciudad y Puente Pharr. pic.twitter.com/sr4lyM07Eb — Jesús Rubén Peña (@revistacodigo21) May 5, 2023

