Texas Warns Against Surgeries in Mexico over Deadly Meningitis Cases

The Texas Department of State Health Services issued an alert this week about five meningitis cases contracted by patients who traveled to Matamoros for medical procedures and received an epidural or anesthetic injected in the spinal column area. DSHS described meningitis as the swelling of the protective covering of the brain and spinal cord.

“It is very important that people who have recently had medical procedures in Mexico monitor themselves for symptoms of meningitis,” said DSHS Commissioner Jennifer Shuford in a prepared statement. “Meningitis, especially when caused by bacteria or fungus, can be a life-threatening illness unless treated promptly.”

Health officials advised the public to postpone or cancel upcoming surgeries in Matamoros that involve an epidural, including liposuctions. Additionally, anyone who may have had surgeries in Matamoros during the year should contact their doctor and monitor for symptoms such as fever, headache, stiff neck, nausea, vomiting, confusion, and sensitivity to light.

In late 2022, Mexico reported nearly 80 cases of meningitis with 35 of them turning fatal — all connected to a batch of contaminated anesthetics, Latinus reported. Most of the cases took place in the western state of Durango.

The city of Matamoros and its medical tourism industry made international headlines earlier this year when gunmen from the Gulf Cartel kidnaped four U.S. citizens who traveled for cosmetic surgery for one of them. As Breitbart Texas reported the only suspects arrested in the case are individuals that the Gulf Cartel surrendered in an attempt to appease government officials. The case also uncovered a wide network of minimally regulated or questionable clinics that offer cosmetic surgery services to U.S. customers at a low price.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.