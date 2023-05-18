8-Year-Old Migrant Girl Dies in Biden Admin Custody — 2nd Child Death this Month

An eight-year-old migrant girl suffered a “medical emergency” and died at a U.S. Border Patrol facility in Texas. This is the second death of a migrant child while in the Biden administration’s custody this month.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials announced on Wednesday that an eight-year-old girl suffered what is described as a “medical emergency” while in Border Patrol custody with her family in Harlingen, Texas. Border Patrol officials called an ambulance which transported her to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to a written statement released by CBP on May 17.

This is the second death of a migrant child in the custody of the Biden administration in one week. On May 10, a 17-year-old Honduran boy died in his sleep while in the custody of a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services facility in Safety Harbor, Florida, Breitbart Texas reported.

“He told me he was in a shelter and not to worry because he was in the best hands,” his mother told the AP. “We only spoke two minutes, I told him goodbye and wished him the best.”

A few days later, a person who identified himself as the teen’s friend from the shelter called the mother and delivered the devastating news that her child was dead. He said when he woke up for breakfast, Ángel Eduardo Maradiaga Espinoza was unresponsive and had died.

CBP officials did not release the identity of the eight-year-old girl who died on May 17 while in Border Patrol custody. They also did not release the nationality of the little girl and her family.

“Consistent with CBP protocol, the Office of Professional Responsibility is conducting an investigation of the incident,” CBP officials stated. “The Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General and the Harlingen Police Department were also notified.”