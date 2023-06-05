Dozens of Bags of Human Remains Found in Mexico During Search for Kidnapped U.S. Citizen

Authorities in Mexico discovered dozens of bags filled with human remains in various locations while searching for seven workers from a call center that went missing in the state of Jalisco. One of the seven missing workers is a U.S. citizen from Arizona.

On Sunday, authorities in Jalisco confirmed the discovery of ten bags with severed human remains in Zapopan, Jalisco. The discovery comes days after the Jalisco Attorney General’s Office announced the discovery of 45 bags with severed human remains on the outskirts of Zapopan. According to information revealed last week, some of the remains found in that first discovery appear to match the description of some of the missing call center workers.

As Breitbart Texas reported, the incident began in late May, when a group of gunmen began kidnapping several workers from a call center in Zapopan — a suburb that is part of the Guadalajara metropolitan area. In the span of several days, gunmen kidnapped at least seven workers while they were on their way to work.

Authorities identified one of the kidnapped individuals as Carlos David Valladolid Hernandez who was born in Arizona but recently moved to Jalisco with his family. His sister, Itzel Abigail Valladolid Hernández, who is a Mexican national, is also among the missing call center workers.

In the aftermath of the mass kidnapping, Mexico’s top federal law enforcement official, Rosa Isela Rodriguez, revealed that the call center was allegedly being used for extortion and real state fraud.

The ongoing case highlights the raging violence taking place in Jalisco where the criminal organization known as Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) has been waging fierce turf wars with groups allied with the Sinaloa Cartel. The groups are battling for control of the lucrative drug production and trafficking areas.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.