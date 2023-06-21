REPORT: At Least 3 Dead in Tornado that Ripped Through Texas Town

Reports indicate at least three people may have died in a tornado that ripped through a tiny town in West Texas. The tornado struck the town at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

A powerful storm, believed to be a tornado, struck the town of Matador, Texas, Wednesday evening, possibly leaving at least three people dead, according to the New York Times. Authorities also said they are searching for others trapped by debris.

More than likely violent tornado damage from Matador TX earlier. Significant ground scouring + heavy debarking of tornado resistant vegetation is not easy to do in Texas. Very high confidence that in a EF3+ rating per NWS rating. Photos: LSM/Val Castor pic.twitter.com/YnzTdY2hzD — SRRadarLoops (@LoopsSr) June 22, 2023

The tiny town of Matador, which has a population of about 600 people, is located in Motley County about 70 miles northeast of Lubbock, Texas. The town took the brunt of a line of storms that marched through the area Wednesday evening.

The line of storms caused widespread damage but it appears Matador is the only one that sustained major damage, according to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

A look at the damage after a tornado hit the town of Matador, Texas. No word yet on the number of injuries, if any.

: @jrileywx pic.twitter.com/Pu6cIRIFoG — Larry Rodriguez ⛈️ (@larrydtv) June 22, 2023

KCBD Fox 34’s Joshua Ramirez reported that a Dollar General store was completely destroyed, along with homes, barns, and farmland. Ramirez said there was nothing left where the building used to be standing.

Reports now of some structures in Matador TX being slabbed. Also, reports of a Dollar General being struck with possible fatalities involved sadly. (Image on the right is reportedly the Dollar General)#txwx #wxtwitter pic.twitter.com/zR7MlQ4SRZ — Samuel Camp WX (@wxmansamc) June 22, 2023

A News 9 storm tracker reported he had to help dig one person out of the wreckage of a home “that didn’t make it.”

He also reported seeing cars twisted up into balls from the storm.

This is the second time in less than a week that a tornado has taken lives in West Texas. At least three people died on June 15 when an EF3 tornado ripped through the Texas Panhandle town of Perryton, Breitbart Texas reported.