VIDEO: Mexican President Tells Cartel Behave ‘Or I’m Telling Your Parents’

Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador sent a message to one of Mexico’s most violent drug cartels telling them to release 16 kidnapped police employees “or I’m telling your parents.”

The Mexican politician made the comment this week during his morning news conference where he had to acknowledge that a group of gunmen from Cartel Jalisco New Generation had stopped a bus full of Chiapas state police employees and kidnapped 16 of them. During his comments, Lopez Obrador said that it was best for the captors to release the kidnapped victims or else he would tell their parents. The comment sparked much outrage in Mexico since Lopez Obrador has previously made similar comments in an apparent attempt to minimize the severity of the security crisis in the country.

As Breitbart Texas reported, a passing motorist captured the kidnapping on video, which showed many gunmen pointing rifles at the police bus.

In the aftermath of the kidnapping, CJNG gunmen leaked videos where the kidnapped police employees were forced to deliver a message to the governor where the cartel demanded the resignation of three state security leaders. The three officials reportedly have been helping members of the Sinaloa Cartel.

CJNG and the Sinaloa Cartel have been fighting to control drug trafficking routes in southern Mexico. Despite claims by the Mexican government, in recent months, the raging violence has pushed locals to flee their homes after cartel members began conscripting men and teenagers in rural communities.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.