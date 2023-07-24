Police in Mexican Border State Arrest Suspect Behind Arson Attack that Killed 11

Authorities arrested a man in connection with a fatal arson attack at a bar that killed 11 victims in the Mexican border state of Sonora. Initial information pointed to a Molotov cocktail attack. However, authorities claim the suspect sprayed fuel and set fire to the bar.

The Sonora Attorney General’s Office announced on Monday, the arrest of 28-year-old Jose Luis “N” on murder, attempted murder, and arson charges.

La FGJE dio inicio al proceso judicial contra José Luis “N.”, De 28 años, a quien se le imputa por homicidio calificado por incendio en número de 11, tentativa de homicidio calificado por incendio en número de seis y daños agravados por incendio, delitos por los que se solicitará… pic.twitter.com/n9pqqcocVk — Fiscalía de Sonora (@fgjesonora) July 24, 2023

The incident took place on Saturday in San Luis Rio Colorado when, according to authorities, the suspect went to a bar called Beer House shortly after midnight and spent about an hour drinking. Shortly before 1:30 p.m., the suspect got into a fight with other customers and the bar employees kicked him out because he was intoxicated and was allegedly harassing the women inside. Authorities claimed that the patron had been kicked out of other bars earlier for similar attempts at harassing women.

Mueren 11 personas calcinadas al incendiarse el antro Beer House Cantina de San Luis Río Colorado en Sonora VIDEO: Especial pic.twitter.com/3rVokq9BDg — Brenda MTz C (@BrenMtzCarrera) July 22, 2023

According to Sonora Attorney General Gustavo Romulo Salas Sanchez, the man parked his vehicle at the bar’s entrance. Got some fuel out of the tank and allegedly sprayed it on the front door. He then reportedly used a handheld torch to set fire to the building. At the time that the fire started, there were about 80 people inside.

Atención a medios: Fiscal General del Estado, Gustavo Rómulo Salas Chávez Tema: Incendio en San Luis Río Colorado pic.twitter.com/l3MuxAEMTr — Fiscalía de Sonora (@fgjesonora) July 22, 2023

Firefighters responded to the incident and evacuated the building while trying to put out the flames. Ten patrons died at the scene, and an eleventh victim died later at a local hospital. Authorities also reported six other victims who sustained various injuries.

