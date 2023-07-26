EXCLUSIVE: 5 Days, 4,800 Migrants in One Texas Border Sector

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents encountered more than 4,800 migrants during a recent five-day period. The migrant apprehensions mark a sharp increase in the sector from last month’s drop.

During a five-day period ending on July 25, Rio Grande Valley Sector agents apprehended 4,831 migrants, according to an unofficial report reviewed by Breitbart Texas. The near-1,000 migrants per day being apprehended puts the sector on pace to report a significant increase over June when agents only 11,436 migrants.

WKND Recap! So proud of the phenomenal work our #RGV Border Patrol Agents do everyday protecting our border, safeguarding our communities, and saving human lives!

2,999 Apprehensions

166 Gotaways

11 Human Smuggling Cases

27 Human Smugglers

6 Narcotics Seizures

1 Migrant Rescue pic.twitter.com/o8fWpiCqOy — Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefRGV) July 24, 2023

Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez tweeted a weekend recap showing the apprehension of 2,999 migrants. These numbers are included in the report reviewed by Breitbart. In addition, Chavez reported another 166 migrants as got-aways.

The agents arrested 27 human smugglers and disrupted 11 human smuggling cases.

On Tuesday, Breitbart Texas reported that the Tucson Sector apprehended nearly 5,300 migrants during a four-day period. The following day, agents arrested another 1,663 migrants, according to the report referenced above.

The sector continues to lead the nation in migrant apprehensions following a recent shift from the Texas-based border sector.

During June, Tucson Sector agents apprehended 24,360 migrants who crossed between ports of entry. This brought the year-to-date total for the sector to 234,667 migrant apprehensions. In comparison, agents apprehended only 195,115 during the same period last year. The numbers are up significantly from the totals in FY20 and FY21.

The Tucson Sector is the only non-Texas-based southwest border sector showing increased migrant apprehensions this year over last.