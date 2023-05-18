Record Number of Chinese Nationals Showing Up at U.S. Borders

Border Patrol agents apprehended nearly 10,000 migrants who entered the U.S. between ports of entry during the first seven months of Fiscal Year 23. Of those, more than 8,000 were single adults. The single adult apprehensions exceed the total of all Chinese migrants apprehended during the past six fiscal years combined.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Nationwide Encounters report for April shows an explosion in the number of Chinese migrants apprehended by Border Patrol agents this year. In April alone, agents apprehended 3,195 Chinese nationals. This brought the seven-month total for Chinese migrants apprehended in FY23 (which began on October 1, 2022) to 9,753. Of those, CBP reported that 8,207 (84) percent were single adults. Neary 5,200 of these migrants entered the U.S. in the Rio Grande Valley Sector in southeast Texas.

A source operating under the umbrella of U.S. Customs and Border Protection told Breitbart Texas that most of the Chinese migrants are military-age males who are paying up to $55,000 each to be smuggled from China to the United States. Of the 9,753 migrants that entered the U.S. this year, almost all crossed through the southwest border with Mexico.

During interviews with the migrants, the source said most of the migrants appeared to recite a canned response to the questions which determine their eligibility for an asylum hearing. They said they left China because of living conditions and harsh policies from the country’s leadership.

The source explained that gathering accurate, detailed information from the Chinese migrants during interviews is problematic. “We have too many migrants in processing facilities and using telephonic interpreters does not make for ideal debriefings”.

“Nearly all of the Chinese migrants are released,” the source told Breitbart. The report from CBP shows that of the 9,753 migrants apprehended, only 14 were expelled under Title 42. The remaining 9,783 were processed under Title 8 which allows the migrants to be released with a notice to appear for an asylum hearing at some point years into the future.

The apprehension of 9,753 Chinese migrants nearly equals the total number of apprehensions during the past seven years combined, according to a Border Patrol Nationwide Apprehensions by Citizenship report. The number of single adults apprehended (8,207) exceeds the past six-year total of all Chinese migrants apprehended. The number of single adults apprehended in prior years was not available in published reports.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.