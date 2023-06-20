WATCH: Dramatic Nighttime Rescue of Migrant Woman, Child from Swift Currents of Rio Grande

A dramatic video captures the nighttime rescue of a migrant woman and her child as they became trapped in the swiftly moving currents of the Rio Grande. The rescue took place near the Anzalduas Dam near Mission, Texas on June 14.

Rio Grande Valley Sector officials at the McAllen Border Patrol Station received a distress can involving two migrants struggling in the currents of the border river that separates Texas and Mexico, according to information obtained from Border Patrol officials. Dispatchers launched a CBP Air and Marine Operations aircrew to locate the migrant mother and her young son.

McAllen and Weslaco Riverine Units attempted to reach the scene but could not make it due to shallow conditions in the area. Ground-based agents and riverine crews collaborated to conduct a swift-water rescue from the riverbank.

Using a rescue raft while wading into the currents, the agents managed to make their way to where the mother and son were trapped on a rock. Fighting the swift currents, the video shows the five agents arriving and helping the two migrants into the raft.

After being transported to the McAllen Station for processing, the mother told agents she and her son were trapped in the rapids of the Rio Grande near the Anzalduas Dam for more than four hours.

“Outstanding job by our Border Patrol agents and local partners,” Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez said in a written statement. “Crossing the river can be treacherous, especially in swift water areas. Agents immediately jumped into action to prevent any further injury or loss of life.”

So far this fiscal year, Rio Grande Valley Sector agents rescued at least 196 migrants, Chavez stated.