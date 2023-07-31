VIDEO: Cops in Spain Arrest Mexican Los Zetas’ European Cartel Boss

Authorities in Spain announced the arrest of a 54-year-old Moroccan man who they claim was the leader in Europe of the fearsome Mexican cartel known as Los Zetas. The arrest comes soon after U.S. authorities revealed that the Sinaloa Cartel and Cartel Jalisco New Generation had close to 44,000 members in 100 countries around the globe.

The arrest took place this week in Madrid, when authorities arrested five drug traffickers and seized close to 1,000 kilograms of cocaine and €200,000. The head of the criminal organization has been identified as a man named Said, 54, who was described as very elusive and difficult to track. According to authorities, Said was based in Madrid but expanded the presence of Los Zetas to other parts of Spain.

Spain’s National Police carried out the arrest, along with U.S. Homeland Security and Colombia’s National Police. Spanish authorities released a short video of the actual arrest.

Detenido en #Madrid el líder en de la organización mexicana de los “ZETAS” Objetivo Evitar su implantación en Se ha detenido a un total de 5⃣ personas además de intervenir 400kg de sustancia estupefaciente y 220.000 en efectivo#OperaciónConjunta ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/XrFuR1SDo6 — Policía Nacional (@policia) July 31, 2023

The information released by Spanish authorities does not show any participation by Mexican authorities in the arrest of the Los Zetas leader, even though that criminal organization is based in Mexico.

The arrest of a top Los Zetas operator in Spain comes just days after the head of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Anne Milgram, testified before Congress that the Sinaloa Cartel and Cartel Jalisco New Generation had close to 44,000 members and associates in 100 countries. As Breitbart Texas reported, Last week Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador criticized Milgram’s comments demanding that she provide proof. Lopez Obrador has been internationally criticized for his refusal to fight drug cartels, claiming that violence is not the answer.

