3-Yr-Old Child, One Adult Migrant Drown Crossing Texas Border Within 24 Hours

EAGLE PASS, Texas — Border Patrol agents recovered the body of a three-year-old migrant child who drowned while crossing the Texas border river with Mexico on Wednesday near Eagle Pass, Texas. A second migrant, an adult, drowned within 24 hours in the same area. The recovery of the second body is underway Thursday morning.

Law enforcement sources told Breitbart Texas that a migrant couple crossing the Rio Grande from Piedras Negras, Coahuila, on Wednesday got into trouble and could not remain afloat. Officials said the couple discarded the three-year-old child to save themselves. The child subsequently drowned before a rescue could take place.

Texas DPS spokesman Lieutenant Chris Olivarez said a DPS Tactical Marine Unit received information about the child being swept away from the family. The troopers located the child and took the child to the riverbank.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Officials report rescuers tried to resuscitate the child for twenty minutes after pulling the lifeless body from the Rio Grande. An ambulance transported the child to a local hospital where doctors pronounced the death.

Less than 24 hours later, a group of migrants crossing the river about a mile upstream reported seeing a body floating in the Rio Grande. Border Patrol agents began a recovery operation to bring the decedent onto the riverbank near Eagle Pass.

Olivarez reported that Border Patrol agents and Eagle Pass Fired Department rescue crews recovered the body of a middle-aged male. No additional information about this death is available at this time.

Breitbart Texas reached out to CBP officials for comment on the migrant deaths. An immediate response was not available.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.