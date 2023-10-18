Sex Offender Busted near Texas Border, Two Small Children Rescued on Riverbank

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a migrant previously convicted on two counts of sexual assault. One day earlier, sector officials reported the rescue of two unaccompanied children along the bank of the Rio Grande.

Del Rio Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Juan Bernal posted on X a report regarding the arrest of a migrant traveling with a group of migrants near Uvalde, Texas. A records check uncovered two prior convictions for sexual assault.

Uvalde Agents arrested a group of undocumented migrants and records checks revealed that one of the subjects was a sex offender previously convicted of 2 counts of sexual assault. Great job to our Uvalde agents for keeping criminals like these out of our communities. #usbp pic.twitter.com/aqCizFJKEz — Acting Chief Patrol Agent Juan G. Bernal (@USBPChiefDRT) October 17, 2023

“Great job to our Uvalde agents for keeping criminals like these out of our communities,” Bernal stated.

During the first 11 months of Fiscal Year 23, Border Patrol agents arrested nearly 13,000 migrants with criminal convictions, according to a report from CBP officials. Year-end numbers are expected to be published in the next few weeks. Even without September’s numbers, the arrested criminal aliens set another record.

RELATED ARTICLES:

The arrest of convicted sex offenders illustrates one of the dangers faced by family units and unaccompanied minors crossing the border from Mexico into the United States.

One day after the posting of the arrest of the convicted sex offender, Chief Bernal reported on the rescue of two small migrant children found abandoned on the U.S. bank of the Rio Grande.

Agents patrolling the Rio Grande River responded to a call concerning two migrant children in distress on the riverbank. The children were in danger of being swept away by the strong current. Special thanks to the agents who took part in this rescue. #lawenforcement pic.twitter.com/wEKEdqjHnx — Acting Chief Patrol Agent Juan G. Bernal (@USBPChiefDRT) October 16, 2023

“The children were in danger of being swept away by the strong current,” Bernal stated.

Breitbart Texas reached out to Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials for additional information on these two incidents. An immediate response was not available.