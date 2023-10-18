Sex Offender Busted near Texas Border, Two Small Children Rescued on Riverbank

Bob Price

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a migrant previously convicted on two counts of sexual assault. One day earlier, sector officials reported the rescue of two unaccompanied children along the bank of the Rio Grande.

Del Rio Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Juan Bernal posted on X a report regarding the arrest of a migrant traveling with a group of migrants near Uvalde, Texas. A records check uncovered two prior convictions for sexual assault.

“Great job to our Uvalde agents for keeping criminals like these out of our communities,” Bernal stated.

During the first 11 months of Fiscal Year 23, Border Patrol agents arrested nearly 13,000 migrants with criminal convictions, according to a report from CBP officials. Year-end numbers are expected to be published in the next few weeks. Even without September’s numbers, the arrested criminal aliens set another record.

The arrest of convicted sex offenders illustrates one of the dangers faced by family units and unaccompanied minors crossing the border from Mexico into the United States.

One day after the posting of the arrest of the convicted sex offender, Chief Bernal reported on the rescue of two small migrant children found abandoned on the U.S. bank of the Rio Grande.

“The children were in danger of being swept away by the strong current,” Bernal stated.

Breitbart Texas reached out to Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials for additional information on these two incidents. An immediate response was not available.

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.

