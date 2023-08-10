Two Migrant Sex Offenders Arrested After Crossing Border into Arizona

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two migrants in recent days with significant convictions for sex-related crimes in the United States. In one incident, agents arrested a man with a conviction from Utah for sexual abuse of a child. In the second, agents arrested a migrant with a conviction for attempted rape in Georgia.

On August 8, Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin tweeted a mugshot of a Mexican national arrested after crossing the border illegally on July 31. During a biometric background investigation, Tucson Station agents arrested Jose Roblero-Perez, a Mexican national, after learning he had a conviction from Cobb County, Georgia, in February 2005 for attempted rape.

The following day, Modlin reported that Brian Terry Station agents apprehended a group of 11 migrants after they crossed the border illegally near Bisbee, Arizona. During a background check, agents discovered a Utah conviction for one of the migrants from 2010 for sexual abuse of a child. Agents identified the migrant as Edgar Torres Martinez.

Brian A. Terry Station agents arrested a group of eleven migrants, including Edgar Torres Martinez, after they crossed the border illegally southeast of Bisbee, AZ. Records revealed a 2010 felony conviction in Utah for Sexual Abuse of a Child. He faces criminal charges. pic.twitter.com/Ya8XfQo4xj — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) August 9, 2023

Both migrants now face federal prosecution for illegal re-entry after removal as a sex offender. If convicted, each could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.