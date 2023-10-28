Looting, Home Burglaries Plague Acapulco After Hurricane Otis

Mexico’s National Guard is securing stores and shopping centers in Acapulco in the aftermath of Hurricane Otis in an attempt to stop widespread looting.

The looting and a rise in home burglaries comes as Mexico’s government has been slow to provide aid and any sort of rescue operations in the once-booming tourist hotspot of Acapulco.

La otra cara de la tragedia en #Acapulco El saqueo a tiendas… se nota el hambre ¿pantallas y motos? #Otis #Guerrero pic.twitter.com/CEiUKDxFSK — Carlos Hidalgo (@CarlosHidalgoo) October 27, 2023

In some cases, members of the National Guard have been the ones doing the looting.

Qué nivel de caos se ha generado en Acapulco. Hasta la GN ha recurrido a la rapiña para hacerse de cosas que deberían ser parte de la logística de respuesta por parte del gobierno. Pero querían 90% fieles y 10% experiencia. Prueba no superada, 4T.#RDF pic.twitter.com/besY71CmFr — República de FiFidonia (@RepDeFiFidonia) October 28, 2023

On Wednesday, the Category 5 hurricane made landfall, bringing widespread destruction to the popular tourist destination. While Mexico’s federal government has only acknowledged 27 fatalities from the storm, journalists and emergency personnel claim that the real figure is much higher and that government officials have been slow to collect the bodies of the victims. Many of the victims are reported to still lying in the streets.

The Mexican government has insisted that only 27 people have died in Acapulco. Today we watched rescue crews pull bodies out of the water. One of the security officials on scene told us they recovered 50 bodies today. 1/ pic.twitter.com/4QBDHVhtI2 — Eyder Peralta (@eyderp) October 27, 2023

During the week, Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador tried to personally visit Acapulco to look at the damages. The Mexican president chose to travel by land in a military jeep rather than fly in a helicopter. The visit became the butt of many jokes since Lopez Obrador’s vehicle got stuck in the mud and was unable to continue the journey to Acapulco. His media team tried to salvage the situation by having him walk in the mud near the Jeep for photo ops.

Lopez Obrador has been harshly criticized for his slow response to the storm and for ordering that all aid flowing into Acapulco go through the Mexican Army.

The order has kept private entities and NGO’s from being able to send supplies and aid to the storm-ravaged region. The move to have the Mexican Army take control over all of the aid going into Acapulco earned much criticism nationwide. Former Mexican President Vicente Fox sent out an expletive-laden tweet condemning the action since innocents were suffering while Lopez Obrador tried to use the storm for political gain.

NO ME QUEDA MAS QUE DECIRLES CHINGUEN A SU MADRE A TODOS LOS QUE NOS GOBIERNAN.

MILITARES O NO !!

RESUELVAN ACAPULCO Y LA INMENSA DESGRACIA EN QUE ESTA NUESTRO PAIS. Toma Ejército control sobre ayuda para Acapulco – Vía @reforma https://t.co/ar6fjUPyky — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) October 27, 2023

