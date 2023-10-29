150K Migrants Apprehended in Arizona Border Sector in Past 3 Months

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended nearly 150,000 migrants who illegally crossed between ports of entry during the past three months. This includes more than 47,000 who crossed during the first four weeks of the new fiscal year.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin tweeted a report on October 27 detaining activities for his sector during the fourth week of the new fiscal year. During that week, his agents apprehended approximately 11,000 migrants. In addition, the agents carried out 66 migrant rescues and seized more than 50 pounds of drugs, including fentanyl and methamphetamine.

One week earlier, Modlin reported the apprehension of approximately 10,000 migrants and carried out 50 rescues.

During the first two weeks of October, Tucson Sector agents averaged about 13,000 migrants per week.

This brings the total number of migrant apprehensions so far in August to approximately 47,000.

The August apprehensions show the continuation of a massive migrant surge in the Tucson Sector that began over the summer. Official CBP reports covering the past two months show that Tucson Sector agents apprehended 100,000 migrants. This brings the total apprehensions for the past three months to at least 147,000 migrants.

During FY23, which ended on September 30, Tucson Sector agents apprehended nearly 374,000 migrants. This is up from 252,000 during FY22 and 191,000 in FY21.

