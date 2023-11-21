15 Drowned Migrants Recovered from Texas Border Sector in 7 Weeks

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents recovered the bodies of 15 drowned migrants during the first seven weeks of the new fiscal year. This as the sector continues to see massive numbers of migrants making the dangerous march across the Rio Grande from Mexico into Texas.

Del Rio Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Juan Bernal posted a photo on X showing Border Patrol marine unit agents transporting the body of a drowned migrant to the shore.

Since October 1, 2023, Del Rio Sector agents have tragically recovered the bodies of 15 undocumented migrants due to drownings in the Rio Grande River. We implore everyone considering this perilous journey to choose the safe and legal option over the imposing dangers. #USBP pic.twitter.com/swGxlHNHHD — Acting Chief Patrol Agent Juan G. Bernal (@USBPChiefDRT) November 20, 2023

Due to recent rains and the release of water from an upstream dam, currents and water depth are unpredictable in the Eagle Pass area, according to a source within U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Chief Bernal reported his agents recovered the bodies of 15 drowned migrants in the first seven weeks of the new fiscal year, which began on October 1.

Eagle Pass Riverine unit saved an individual suffering from paralysis. Agents #BorderPatrol acted quickly, applying their expertise with a litter carrier to rescue this person. Incredible work from our agents in the Del Rio sector. pic.twitter.com/CN7YD0oV3X — Acting Chief Patrol Agent Juan G. Bernal (@USBPChiefDRT) November 9, 2023

“We implore everyone considering this perilous journey to choose the safe and legal option over the imposing dangers,” the chief stated.

RELATED ARTICLES:

The chief also posted a warning in Spanish to migrants in Mexico poised to make the potentially deadly crossing.

Riesgo de ahogamiento. No cruces el Rio Bravo! Don’t risk your life: The Rio Grande River is dangerous and you can lose everything.#lawenforcement #USBP pic.twitter.com/UZxKGhLJuc — Acting Chief Patrol Agent Juan G. Bernal (@USBPChiefDRT) November 19, 2023

According to unofficial Border Patrol reports reviewed by Breitbart Texas, during the same period as the reported drownings, nearly 60,000 migrants were apprehended by Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents after they crossed the Rio Grande into Texas.