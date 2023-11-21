15 Drowned Migrants Recovered from Texas Border Sector in 7 Weeks

Migrant drownings near Eagle Pass, Texas. (U.S. Border Patrol/DEL RIO SECTOR)
U.S. Border Patrol/DEL RIO SECTOR
Bob Price

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents recovered the bodies of 15 drowned migrants during the first seven weeks of the new fiscal year. This as the sector continues to see massive numbers of migrants making the dangerous march across the Rio Grande from Mexico into Texas.

Del Rio Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Juan Bernal posted a photo on X showing Border Patrol marine unit agents transporting the body of a drowned migrant to the shore.

Due to recent rains and the release of water from an upstream dam, currents and water depth are unpredictable in the Eagle Pass area, according to a source within U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Chief Bernal reported his agents recovered the bodies of 15 drowned migrants in the first seven weeks of the new fiscal year, which began on October 1.

“We implore everyone considering this perilous journey to choose the safe and legal option over the imposing dangers,” the chief stated.

The chief also posted a warning in Spanish to migrants in Mexico poised to make the potentially deadly crossing.

According to unofficial Border Patrol reports reviewed by Breitbart Texas, during the same period as the reported drownings, nearly 60,000 migrants were apprehended by Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents after they crossed the Rio Grande into Texas.

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.

