GRAPHIC: Gunmen Kill Two Migrants, Torch Home in Mexican Border City

Authorities in the Mexican border state of Coahuila are looking into the killing of two migrants whose bodies were found inside a home that had been set on fire.

The incident took place in the border city of Piedras Negras, Coahuila, just south of Eagle Pass, Texas. According to information provided to Breitbart Texas by state authorities, police officers responded early Monday morning to the Periodistas neighborhood to a call of shots fired. When police arrived, they found a fully engulfed home and called for the city firefighters to help put out the flames.

Once firefighters put out the fire, they found the burned bodies of two victims believed to be migrants. The identities of the migrants have not been revealed. A motive for the murder and subsequent arson has not been determined. However, authorities are interviewing a possible suspect who has some burns on his body.

The Periodistas neighborhood is near the Rio Grande and has a strong presence of organized crime members who are currently in control of all human and drug trafficking activities. That neighborhood is considered a hotspot for violence in the region.

The killing of the two migrants comes at a time when Piedras Negras has become one of the main corridors used by human smugglers to sneak a record-setting number of migrants illegally into Texas to have them claim asylum. The record-setting figures have led to much political tension between the Biden administration and various U.S. states that are opposed to the ongoing border crisis.

